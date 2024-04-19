Israeli missile hits Iran, with blasts heard in central province of Isfahan

Iranian state media reported that air defences in the central city of Isfahan had intercepted three drones, resulting in explosions and the suspension of flights in several areas, including Tehran and Isfahan.

In Isfahan province, Iran, various nuclear facilities are located, including Natanz, which plays a significant role in Iran’s uranium enrichment program.

The cause of the explosions has not yet been determined, Fars quoted local sources as saying.

According to Fars, the explosions were heard in Qahjavarestan city, near Isfahan’s International Airport and an Iranian army air force base, Xinhua news agency reported.

IRNA added that Iran activated its air defence system over several cities on Friday.

According to some media sources, missiles were reportedly launched, but Iran has stated that it has only intercepted several drones and has not yet conducted any missile attacks.

The report comes after US broadcasters cited senior US officials claiming Israeli missiles had targeted an Iranian site.

Israel has reportedly conducted a military operation against Iran, as confirmed by US officials. However, the specifics of these operations have not been disclosed.

US officials reported that Israel informed them on Thursday of an impending strike within the next 24 to 48 hours, which was later confirmed to have taken place.

The operation was said to be retaliation for Iran’s attack on Israel last weekend, which involved more than 300 drones and missiles, most of which were intercepted.

Israeli officials assured their American counterparts that the attack would not target Iran’s nuclear facilities.

The US Treasury Department announced new sanctions on Iran targeting its drone production capabilities, following Iran’s attack on Israel.

(This is a developing story. The latest version will be updated)