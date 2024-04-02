Israeli missile hits Iranian consulate building in Syrian capital

Damascus: An Israeli missile strike hit the consulate building in the compound of the Iranian embassy in the Syrian capital, Damascus, leveling the building to the ground and leaving an unknown number of casualties, according to a media report.

Reporters on Monday saw thick plumes of smoke rising from the building located on the Mazzeh Highway to the west of Damascus after the attack, which triggered a big boom sound as the Syrian air defences attempted to intercept the missiles.

The demolished structure is the consular section of the Iranian embassy, with an Iranian flag resting amid the wreckage, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Syrian Defence Ministry said in a statement that the attack occurred at about 5:00 p.m. local time, when Israel launched an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, targeting the building of the Iranian Consulate in Damascus.

Syria’s air defence intercepted some of the missiles, it noted, adding the attack resulted in fatalities and injuries.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, who arrived at the scene following the missile strike, condemned the attack.

He said the Israeli attack would not affect the Syrian-Iranian relations.

The Syrian Defence Ministry said efforts were underway to retrieve the bodies of the victims, provide medical assistance to the wounded, and remove the rubble.

Ambulances rushed to the scene while military vehicles swiftly cordoned off the embassy’s perimeter.