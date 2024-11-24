Israeli-Moldovan citizen missing in UAE, investigation launched

An Israeli-Moldovan citizen residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has gone missing since Thursday, November 21, the Israeli Prime Minister’s office said.

In a statement on Saturday, November 23, Netanyahu’s office said an investigation was opened based on the disappearance of the person identified as Zvi Kogan, a Chabad representative in the UAE.

Chabad, an Orthodox Jewish group with global chapters, aims to establish connections with non-affiliated and secular Jews or other Judaism sects.

It said, “Since his disappearance, and given information indicating that this is a terrorist incident, an active investigation has been going on in the country.”

“Israeli security and intelligence organisations, concerned for Kogan’s safety and wellbeing, have been working tirelessly on this case.”

It said that Israel’s National Security Agency had previously recommended Israeli citizens avoid unnecessary travel to the UAE.

— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) November 23, 2024

On Saturday, the UAE interior ministry confirmed that it “had received a report from the family of a Moldovan national named Zvi Kogan, stating that he has been missing and out of contact since last Thursday.”

“Specialized authorities immediately began search and investigation operations upon receiving the report.”

The ministry urged “the public to rely on official sources for information and to avoid heeding malicious rumors or misleading news aimed at causing confusion in the community.”

The UAE foreign ministry also said it was “closely monitoring the case of a missing Moldovan citizen.”

The ministry is “in close contact with his family to provide them with all means of necessary support,” the ministry added.

— MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) November 23, 2024

The UAE, under the Abraham Accords, established formal ties with Israel in 2020 and has maintained this relationship during the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, which has killed over 44,000 Palestinians since October 7, 2023.