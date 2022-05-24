Israeli MP warns of war after court verdict on Al-Aqsa mosque

An Israeli law maker on Monday said that the country would be facing a “religious war” following a local court’s verdict in favour of the Jews barging into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Palestinian factions have opposed the activities of the Israeli settlers in Jerusalem’s Old City. The magistrate on Sunday rescinded an order against three Jews, who prayed inside the compound. It is to be noted that Jews revere the site since they believe it is a vestige of two ancient temples.

As per an agreement between the Muslim and Jewish authorities, the Jews are barred from praying in the compound of the Al-Aqsa mosque. Chairman of parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Ram Ben-Barak detested the ruling and expressed concerns over the planned march.

“I think that during this sensitive period care must be taken,” he told Kan radio. “We should not, with our own hands, cause a religious war here or all kinds of provocations that are liable to ignite the Middle East,” Arab News reported.