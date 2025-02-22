Israeli national arrested in Kerala for using satellite phone

A 75-year-old Israeli national, identified as David Bona, was arrested in Kerala, India, on Friday, February 21, for using a satellite phone without permission.

Bona, who had arrived in India as a tourist with his wife, was traveling from Kumarakom to Thekkady when the incident took place.

The police were notified of the unauthorized use of the phone by the Intelligence wing, which led to Bona’s arrest in Mundakayam, according to a senior district police officer, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.

“Bona had purchased the satellite phone while traveling through Dubai before arriving in Kerala. However, he was unaware that using the device without permission is prohibited in India,” the officer added.

After his arrest, Bona was questioned by the local police, the Intelligence wing, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

It is reported that, following the investigation, he was granted bail, but his satellite phone was confiscated. An FIR was registered against him under the relevant sections of the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act.

Officials have emphasised that using satellite phones without proper authorization is strictly prohibited in India due to national security concerns, and violators can face serious legal consequences.