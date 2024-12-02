Israeli national security min bans Azaan for ‘disturbing peace’

Israel’s national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Saturday, November 30, banned Azaan, the Islamic call to prayer, claiming it would disturb Israelis.

Explaining the reason for the ban on Azaan, Ben-Gvuir said that the policy was introduced alongside extremist minister Idit Silman, saying the call to prayer by mosques was an “unreasonable noise”, saying allowing the calls to continue was a sign of “lawlessness”.

In a post on X, the minister said he was “proud” to introduce this policy to ban the Islamic call for prayer, which typically lasts around two minutes, saying it was a “hazard” for Israelis who reside near mosques.

According to reports the extremist minister had called on the police to enforce his directive by entering mosque compounds, confiscating speakers and issuing fines if they are used.

Leader of the United Arab List, Mansour Abbas, said Ben-Gvir was “trying to fan the flames and drag the Muslim Arab citizens into responding to his provocations.”