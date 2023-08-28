Israeli PM says Hamas to pay ‘full price’ if attacking Israel

Attacks come amid nearly daily Israeli military raids in the West Bank

Netanyahu says judicial reform is ‘minor correction’
Benjamin Netanyahu

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Hamas will pay full price if they try to carry out attacks against Israel.

“Whoever tries to hurt us, whoever finances and organises, whoever dispatches terrorists against Israel, will pay the full price,” said Netanyahu in a televised statement on Sunday.

The remark came after Hamas’ deputy political chief Salah al-Arouri threatened a “multi-front war” if Israel tried to assassinate more Palestinian leaders, Xinhua news agency reported.

Last week, right-wing Israeli ministers and lawmakers reportedly called on the government to return to the so-called “targeted killings” of Palestinian militants amid a wave of Palestinian attacks against Israelis.

The attacks come amid nearly daily Israeli military raids in the West Bank, which often result in Palestinian fatalities.

The most recent “targeted killings” by Israel took place on May 9, when a large-scale military offensive in the Gaza Strip killed three Islamic Jihad leaders in an airstrike.

