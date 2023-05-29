Israeli President Herzog to visit Azerbaijan amid warming ties

Jerusalem: Israeli President Isaac Herzog will pay a state visit to Azerbaijan, the first visit by an Israeli President to the Muslim-majority country.

Herzog will depart on Tuesday for the two-day trip at the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev and the two leaders will meet in Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement issued by Herzog’s office on Sunday.

Health and Interior Minister Moshe Arbel will accompany Herzog on the visit, and will meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart Teymur Musayev to discuss expanding health and medical cooperation, including doctors training, emergency preparedness, and digital health.

Israel and Azerbaijan established diplomatic relations in 1992, before Israel opened its embassy in Baku the following year. In March this year, Azerbaijan opened its embassy in Tel Aviv, after the normalization efforts between Israel and other Muslim countries in 2020.

