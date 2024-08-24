Israeli shelling kills five Palestinians in Gaza

Gaza: Five Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza as the Israeli military ordered evacuations from the area.

Palestinian security sources reported that Israeli artillery heavily shelled the outskirts of Beit Lahia and several nearby neighbourhoods, according to Palestinian and Israeli sources on Friday.

Local medical sources stated that the shelling resulted in five deaths and several injuries, with the injured taken to the hospital, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Israeli forces reported that rockets were launched from the Beit Lahia area targeting Israel earlier in the day. In response, the Israeli military instructed residents of Beit Lahia and surrounding areas to evacuate immediately.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said the Israeli forces would “act forcefully and immediately against these terrorist elements.”

Israel has been conducting a large-scale offensive against Hamas in Gaza in retaliation for a Hamas attack on the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, which resulted in approximately 1,200 deaths and about 250 hostages taken.

The prolonged conflict has claimed the lives of more than 40,000 Palestinians in the enclave.