Israeli soldiers fire at European diplomatic delegation visiting West Bank

Israeli soldiers fired “warning shots” near a diplomatic delegation who were on an official visit to view humanitarian conditions around the Jenin camp in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, May 21.

The group contained diplomats from more than 20 countries, and the mission was hosted by the Palestinian Authority and approved by Israel. However, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the delegation strayed from the approved route and that “warning shots” were fired to ensure that the delegation did not enter “an area where they were not authorised to be.”

No injuries were reported, although many countries, including Spain, Egypt, France, Turkey, Ireland and Italy, whose diplomats were present in the delegation, have condemned the attack and called for an investigation to ensure such events do not repeat. Some countries have also called upon Israeli ambassadors to give an explanation on the matter.

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said, “It is clear that diplomats who are doing their work should never be shot at, attacked in any way, shape or form, and their safety, their inviolability, must be respected at all times.”

It should be noted that on May 19, the United Kingdom, Canada and France described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as “intolerable” and threatened “concrete actions” against Israel if it does not stop its renewed offensive and lift aid restrictions.