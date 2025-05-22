Young couple working in Israeli embassy killed near Jewish museum in DC

Washington: Two staff members of the Israeli embassy in Washington were shot and killed Wednesday evening, May 21, while leaving an event at a Jewish museum. The suspect yelled, “Free, free Palestine” after he was arrested, police said.

The attack sent shockwaves around the world and prompted Israeli missions to beef up their security.

Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC. We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share. Please pray for the families of the victims.



We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice. — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) May 22, 2025

The two victims, a man and a woman, were leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum when the suspect, 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez, approached a group of four people and opened fire, Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said at a news conference.

Elias Rodriguez was observed pacing outside the museum before the shooting, walked into the museum after the shooting and was detained by event security, Smith said.

When he was taken into custody, the suspect began chanting, “Free, free Palestine,” Smith said. Smith said law enforcement did not believe there was an ongoing threat to the community.

The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez… pic.twitter.com/MQ6FAiuzdt — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 22, 2025

It was not immediately clear whether Rodriguez had an attorney who could comment on his behalf. A telephone number listed in public records rang unanswered.

Dan Bongino, deputy director of the FBI, wrote in a post on social media that “early indicators are that this is an act of targeted violence”.

“These horrible DC killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW!” President Donald Trump posted on social media early Thursday, May 22. “Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA.”

“These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You ALL!” —President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/Z30bjAQOpZ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 22, 2025

Israel’s reaction

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Thursday that he was “shocked” by the “horrific, antisemitic” shooting.

“We are witnessing the terrible price of antisemitism and wild incitement against Israel,” he said in a statement. Netanyahu said he had instructed Israeli missions around the world to beef up security.

Also Read Israeli PM Netanyahu reaffirms to fully control Gaza

Victims planned to get engaged

Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter said the two people killed were a young couple about to be engaged, saying the man had purchased a ring this week with the intent to propose next week in Jerusalem. Their identities were not immediately made public.

Former Israeli Ambassador to the US Mike Herzog told Israeli Army Radio that the woman killed was an American employee of the embassy and the man was Israeli.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said she was at the scene with former judge Jeanine Pirro, who serves as the US attorney in Washington and whose office would prosecute the case.

‘Murdered in cold blood’

Witnesses, Yoni Kalin and Katie Kalisher, were inside the museum when they heard gunshots. A man came inside looking distressed. Kalin said people came to his aid and brought him water, thinking he needed help, without realising he was the suspect. When police arrived, he pulled out a red keffiyeh and repeatedly yelled, “Free Palestine,’” Kalin said.

“This event was about humanitarian aid,” Kalin said. “How can we actually help both the people in Gaza and the people in Israel? How can we bring together Muslims and Jews and Christians to work together to actually help innocent people? And then here he is just murdering two people in cold blood.”

Last week, the Capital Jewish Museum was one of the local nonprofits in Washington, awarded funding from a USD 500,000 grant programme to increase its security. The museum’s leaders were concerned because it is a Jewish organisation and due to its new LGBTQ exhibit, according to NBC4 Washington.

“We recognise that there are threats associated with this as well,” Executive Director Beatrice Gurwitz told the TV station. “And again, we want to ensure that our space is as welcoming and secure for everybody who comes here while we are exploring these stories.”

Deeply saddened, Jewish museum issues statement

In response to the shooting, the museum said in a statement that they are “deeply saddened and horrified by the senseless violence outside the Museum this evening.”

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington CEO Gil Preuss said in a statement that he was horrified by the shooting and mourned the loss of the two people killed.

“Our hearts are with their families and loved ones, and with all of those who are impacted by this tragic act of antisemitic violence,” he said.

Israel’s new campaign in Gaza

Pan-Arab satellite channel Al Jazeera aired on a loop what appeared to be mobile phone footage of the alleged gunman, wearing a suit jacket and slacks, being pulled away after the shooting, his hands behind his back.

The shooting comes as Israel has launched a new military campaign targeting Hamas in the Gaza Strip that has set tensions aflame across the wider Middle East. On October 7, 2023, the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israelis, killing 1,200 people and taking over 250 hostages.

In the time since, Israel’s devastating military operation in Gaza has killed more than 53,000 people, mostly women and children, according to local health authorities. The fighting has displaced 90 percent of the territory’s roughly 2 million population, sparked a hunger crisis and obliterated vast swaths of Gaza’s urban landscape.