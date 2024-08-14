Israeli strike kills newborn twins, mother; father went to collect birth certificates

Gaza: Newborn twins were killed with their mother and grandmother in an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip on Tuesday, August 13, as their father went to collect their birth certificates.

Asser, a boy, and Ayssel, a girl, were born on Saturday, August 10, in Deir al Balah.

On Tuesday, Mohammad Al Qumsan went to register births at a local government office, but he received a call from his neighbours informing him that his home had been bombed.

“I don’t know what happened,” Mohammed said in shock to reporters. “I am told it was a shell that hit the house.” He added, “I didn’t even have the time to celebrate them.”

A video shared on social media shows Mohammad in shock, holding the laminated birth certificates of twins.

Palestinian father learns that his wife, newborn twins and mother-in-law were killed in an Israeli airstrike while he was on his way to obtain their birth certificates pic.twitter.com/8ih58TAayN — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) August 13, 2024

As per media reports, the family, following Israeli military orders, was displaced from northern Gaza and sought refuge in a temporary home in Deir al-Balah.

The attack was part of Israel’s ongoing offensive on Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people since October 7, 2023.