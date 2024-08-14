Israeli strike kills newborn twins, mother; father went to collect birth certificates

Asser, a boy, and Ayssel, a girl, were born on Saturday, August 10, in Deir al Balah.

Published: 14th August 2024
Gaza: Newborn twins were killed with their mother and grandmother in an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip on Tuesday, August 13, as their father went to collect their birth certificates.

On Tuesday, Mohammad Al Qumsan went to register births at a local government office, but he received a call from his neighbours informing him that his home had been bombed.

“I don’t know what happened,” Mohammed said in shock to reporters. “I am told it was a shell that hit the house.” He added, “I didn’t even have the time to celebrate them.”

A video shared on social media shows Mohammad in shock, holding the laminated birth certificates of twins.

Watch the video here.

As per media reports, the family, following Israeli military orders, was displaced from northern Gaza and sought refuge in a temporary home in Deir al-Balah.

The attack was part of Israel’s ongoing offensive on Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people since October 7, 2023.

