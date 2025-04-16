Israeli strike outside Gaza hospital kills medic, wounds several

Deir Al-Balah: An Israeli airstrike hit the northern gate of the Kuwaiti Field Hospital in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, killing a medic and wounding nine other people — all patients and medics — according to a spokesman for the hospital in the Muwasi area, where hundreds of thousands have sought shelter in sprawling tent camps.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Israel has bombarded and raided hospitals throughout the 18-month war in Gaza, accusing Hamas militants of hiding out in them or using them for military purposes. Hospital staff have denied the allegations and accuse Israel of recklessly endangering civilians and gutting Gaza’s health system.

The number of people killed by Israel’s war in Gaza has climbed above 51,000 people, according to an updated toll released by the territory’s Health Ministry on Tuesday. Since Israel ended the ceasefire last month, it has blocked all food, medicine and other aid from entering Gaza and its forces have seized more than half of the coastal territory.

The war in Gaza started when the Palestinian militants stormed into southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting 251. Fifty-nine hostages are still inside Gaza, 24 of whom are believed to be alive.

A spokesman for Hamas says an Israeli strike caused the group to lose contact with the militants guarding Edan Alexander, a 21-year-old Israeli-American soldier held hostage in Gaza.

“A direct bombardment targeted their location. We are still trying to reach them,” said Abu Obeida, a spokesman for Hamas’ armed wing, on Tuesday.

Hamas had released a video of the 21-year-old soldier just days earlier, likely speaking under duress. He is the last living American being held captive by Hamas.

Hamas did not say where in Gaza the strike may have taken place. The Associated Press could not independently verify the claims, and there was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

The Hamas announcement comes as Israeli leaders face growing domestic pressure to halt the fighting and reach a deal to bring home the hostages.