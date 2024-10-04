Israeli strikes hit Lebanon capital Beirut overnight

The Israeli military has not provided any comments, but it did report that its forces killed Hezbollah fighters near the border.

Israeli strikes hit Lebanon. Photo: Reuters.

Powerful explosions shook Lebanon’s Beirut overnight, marking some of the most intense Israeli airstrikes on the city to date.

The Lebanese Health Ministry has reported that 37 people were killed and 151 injured in bombing attacks across Lebanon within the last 24 hours.

In response, Hezbollah claimed to have targeted Israeli troops on both sides of the border.

Additionally, an Israeli airstrike on the Tulkarem refugee camp in the occupied West Bank reportedly resulted in the deaths of at least 18 Palestinians.

In Gaza, Israeli attacks have resulted in at least 41,788 deaths and 96,794 injuries since October 2023. In Israel, the Hamas-led assaults on October 7 claimed the lives of at least 1,139 people, with more than 200 individuals taken hostage.

