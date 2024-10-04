Iran’s ‘hit list’: Israel PM Netanyahu, other senior leaders names feature

The circulation of a poster online has sparked significant attention, claiming that Iran maintains an “execution list” targeting several high-profile Israeli figures, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

This list, which has been shared widely on platforms like X, also includes senior military leaders such as Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi and his deputy Amir Baram, along with the commanders of Israel’s Northern, Southern, and Central Commands.

Iran’s government has not officially acknowledged this list.

Israel-Iran tensions escalate

The emergence of this purported hit list appears to be a direct response to escalating tensions following Israel’s recent military actions against Hezbollah and other Iranian-affiliated groups.

Notably, the list coincides with calls from Israeli officials to target Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

If the list is authentic, it suggests that Iran’s targeting of Benjamin Netanyahu is a direct reaction to reports indicating that Israel intends to capitalize on its recent success against Hezbollah by seeking to eliminate Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader.

Additionally, this purported list resembles one released by Israel last month, which detailed the elimination of top commanders from Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force.

The Israeli military identified 11 commanders killed in operations and shared a poster showcasing the disrupted command structure.