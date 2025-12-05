Israeli strikes kill entire family in Gaza on December 4

Israel continued to violate the ceasefire as it killed six people in Gaza on Thursday, December 4. An entire family was burnt alive in missile strike on a tent.

The missile struck a tent placed in the “safe zone” of Gaza. It incinerated a man named Fathi Abu Hussein and his eight-year-old son Bilal and ten-year-old son Mohammed in their tent after Israel targeted the Al-Mawasi tent camp as people slept and then struck the vicinity of a nearby hospital a short while later .

According to a report by Al Jazeera, 16 other people were injured in the strike. Israel has violated the ceasefire 591 times since it took effect in October 2025.

Previous air strike

On December 2, Palestinian journalist Mahmoud Wadi, known for his aerial documentation using drones, was killed in a targeted Israeli drone strike while working in central Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip.

Wadi was attacked near the Bani Suhaila roundabout, right after he had launched a drone to capture footage of displacement camps and destruction in the area termed as ‘safe’ under the ceasefire agreement announced in October 2025.

Nasser Hospital’s medics confirmed his death, taking the total journalists killed after the truce to 20, highlighting the risks journalists are still facing amid the delicate truce. Wadi’s colleagues and eyewitnesses present at the scene claimed that he was struck directly by the Israeli drone while he was operating from a considerably open area, away from the contested ‘yellow line.’

The yellow line is the buffer zone established after the ceasefire to divide the Palestinian-held zones from Israeli-controlled areas in southern Gaza.

Visuals of Wadi surrounded by his family, grieving over his body still covered in the Press vest, are being widely spread on the internet.