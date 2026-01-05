Israeli tech company to turn ‘burdensome’ rubble into profit

Amid the rubble in Gaza due to the over two-year-long Israeli military action, a new tech company has come to the fore promising to turn construction waste from a “discarded liability” into foundational materials.

The mission of the technology named Morphit, developed by Israeli company Rom of the Luzon Group, is to redefine construction by taking the “burden” of wasted construction material and turning it into valuable resources.

“Our solutions create a double-added value for the environment and for industry alike. Our process closes the loop from Take, Make, to Remake – transforming unsorted waste into new, high-performance building materials,” their website says.

Vision of CEO Ariel Abram

Commenting on the piles of debris laid around construction sites in Tel Aviv, Rom CEO Ariel Abram said, “That image is burned into my mind as something that makes no sense. It does not fit our era.”

“We wanted to change this sense of inevitability around construction waste, so we entered the world of recycling and reusing the massive quantities of waste that, ironically, we also pay millions of shekels every year to bury,” Ariel was quoted by Israeli news site, Ynetnews.

Morphit essentially experimented with recycling construction waste, where they took various kinds of waste, crushed it and attempted to understand what was needed to create building material from that.

The crushed material was then transformed into walls, bricks and partitions. They claim they removed the most important part of “sorting,” which hindered most companies that tried to recycle construction waste.

“Here, we used all types of waste without separation and still achieved very strong results across all parameters,” Abram said.

The newly developed material from waste. (Source: morphitglobal.com)

Although Israeli Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman had claimed optimistic figures of “illegal dumping” amounting to 10 per cent, an investigation led by Shakuf (an Israeli media organisation owned by the public) discovered that 50 per cent of the estimated construction waste is illegal dumping, Ynetnews stated.

While it remains unclear what defines illegal dumping of construction waste, the government of Israel took to X to applaud the company’s innovation.

Meanwhile, Israel’s decision to revoke the licenses of more than three dozen humanitarian organisations this week has aid groups scrambling to grapple with what this means for their operations in Gaza and their ability to help tens of thousands of struggling Palestinians.

The most immediate impact of the license revocation is that Israel will no longer allow the groups to bring supplies into the Gaza Strip or send international staffers into the territory. Israel says all suspended groups have to halt their operations by March 1.

Some groups have already been barred from bringing in aid.