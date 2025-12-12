Israeli TV channel host mocks Gaza’s winter hardships

In a disturbing incident, an Israeli TV channel has mocked people in Palestine suffering due to severe cold during winter.

A participant on the show said, “If we survive till Sunday, we will summarise the history of the Gaza Strip.”

According to Al Jazeera, the incident occurred during a TV show on Israel’s Channel 14, which played a video of a Palestinian woman struggling to keep herself warm inside her tent. In an audio from the show, the participant is heard saying, “I think no tent in Gaza will stay in its place.”

Responding to this, the host said, “You are making us happy, and I don’t care if on Friday, there won’t be any people left there either.”

The host further asked if the tunnels in Gaza would be filled with water, and the participant responded, saying he assumes so. The participant further said that a storm on Thursday was headed, claiming that the Gaza Strip is going to be drowned.

When the host asked the participant to elaborate on the term “drown”, the latter said that he estimated on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, Gaza would receive at least 160-170 millimetres of rain, which is a month and a half’s worth of rain in a very short time.

The participant further stated that there is no infrastructure left in Gaza anymore. The host then asked if the drains in Gaza are cleaned. Answering the question, the participant said, “Don’t worry about drains being cleaned or not. The rain will clean a lot over the next two days.”