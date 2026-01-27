Israeli woman shocked to see herself shown as ‘killed protester’ in Iran

The news channel showed her as Sanaz Javaherian, a 'demonstrator' who was allegedly arrested and beaten to death by Iranian forces.

Israeli woman shocked to see her as one of the protestors killed in IRan protests
Israeli woman shocked to see her as one of the protestors killed in IRan protests (source: X)

An Israeli woman, to her utter shock, saw herself on national television broadcast as one of the victims killed in the Iranian protests.

The woman, identified as Noya Zion, posted an Instagram video on Monday, January 26, showing a news broadcast channel using her photograph under the headline claiming “Jews killed in protests in Iran,” raising concerns over media credibility.

The video had text, “This was not on my 2026 bingo,” written over it, with Noya stunned to see herself as one of the “dead” on TV.

According to the Israeli national, although she never visited Iran, the news channel showed her as Sanaz Javaherian, a ‘demonstrator’ who was allegedly arrested and beaten to death by Iranian forces during the nationwide mass protests.

“I never thought this would happen to me in my life… I’m in my house!” Noya exclaimed, filming the video while simultaneously showing the TV.

Repeatedly telling her viewers she is alive, she said that she was leaving for ‘training’ in thirty minutes.

“I’m here, I’m alive, sitting at home, and in half an hour I’m going to training. I’ve never been to Iran in my life,” she added, dumbfounded over the news.

Several online users reacted to the video, calling it Israeli media propaganda to show an intensified situation in Iran, while others speculated over it being a simple error on the broadcaster’s part.

Nationwide protests in Iran

The protests in Iran began on December 28, sparked by the fall of the Iranian currency, the rial, and quickly spread across the country. They were met by a violent crackdown by Iran’s theocracy, which does not tolerate dissent.

The death toll reported by activists has continued to rise since the end of the demonstrations, as information trickles out despite a more than two-week internet blackout — the most comprehensive in Iran’s history.

While activists said Tuesday, January 27, that at least 6,126 people were killed in Iran’s crackdown on nationwide protests and many more are still feared dead, Iran’s government has put the death toll at a far lower 3,117, saying 2,427 were civilians and security forces.

