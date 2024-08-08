Israelis prepare for Red Heifer ritual near Al-Aqsa Mosque: Report

A group of Israeli Jewish people have reportedly been pictured preparing for the ritual of the red heifer near the Al-Aqsa Mosque which is a site of significant religious importance in Palestine’s capital Jerusalem, Middle East Eye reported.

The sacrifice of the red heifer ritual is rooted in Jewish tradition and is believed to be a crucial step towards the construction of a new Jewish temple on the Temple Mount site where the Al-Aqsa Mosque which is Islam’s third holy place stands.

In 2022, five red heifers were brought to Israel from a Texas ranch and are now housed near Shilo, an Israeli settlement close to Nablus.

Also Read A Jew and a Muslim–Jew saves Muslim at Mount Everest and proves humanity above belief

The red heifer is a reddish-brown cow that has never been yoked. Jewish people consider its ashes essential for the purification ritual. According to Jewish law, the cow’s ashes are used to purify a person who has become ritually impure, particularly through contact with the dead.

The process involves the slaughtering and burning of the heifer, followed by the mixing of its ashes with water, which is used for purification rituals

Some other Abrahamic religious followers believe this will herald the arrival of the messiah and possibly even the end of the world.

However, Siasat.com has been unable to verify the recent preparations for the rituals.