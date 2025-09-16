Israel’s defence min says ‘Gaza is burning’ after heavy strikes overnight

Defence Minister Israel Katz's remarks come as Israel has been planning a new offensive targeting Gaza City.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 16th September 2025 9:57 am IST
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz
Jerusalem: Israel’s defence minister said Tuesday that “Gaza is burning” after heavy strikes overnight targeted Gaza City.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking to journalists while leaving Israel for Qatar, suggested the offensive had begun.

“The Israelis have begun to take operations there. So we think we have a very short window of time in which a deal can happen,” Rubio said. “We don’t have months anymore, and we probably have days and maybe a few weeks.”

