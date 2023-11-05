Israel’s Defence Minister vows to kill Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will reach Hamas terror leader Yahiya Sinwar and kill him, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant vowed on Saturday.

Gallant, who is a retired General of the Israel army, announced this during a briefing on Saturday evening.

It may be noted that the IDF has already encircled Gaza City and is on the verge of entering the Gaza City Centre.

Speaking to media persons, Gallant said: “After the war, there won’t be any Hamas in Gaza Strip. There won’t be any threat to Israeli citizens from the Gaza Strip again.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the victory of the Israeli army would be decisive and clear. He said that the Israeli army wouldn’t rest until Hamas was fully eliminated, hostages were returned and peace prevailed in the area.

It is to be noted that the IDF has announced the killing of ten Hamas leaders including commanders of different battalions. This includes Mustafa Dalul, the commander of Hamas’ Sabra Tel Al-Hawa battalion, who was assassinated on Friday.

The aerial chief of Hamas, Abu Rubekh, and its Naval commander, Abu Sahinaba were also assassinated by the IDF.