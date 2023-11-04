Turkey recalls Ambassador from Israel

Tel Aviv: The Turkish Foreign Affairs Ministry has decided to recall its ambassador from Israel for consultations after Israel’s refusal for a ceasefire and stopping humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Israel has already recalled its Ambassador from Turkey.

“Ambassador of Turkey to Israel Sakir Ozkan Torunlar was recalled back,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he was breaking off contact with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu due to its action against Hamas.

Erdogan has defended the Hamas attack of October 7, saying that Hamas is a liberation group.

Israel has also withdrawn all diplomats from Turkey and other regional countries since the October 7 attack.