Israel’s new military chief takes office, vows to strike enemies with ‘tremendous force’

Jerusalem: Eyal Zamir took over on Wednesday as the 24th Chief of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), warning that Israel’s multi-front conflict would be ongoing and vowing to strike its enemies with “tremendous force.”

Zamir, 59, assumed his new role during a change-of-command ceremony at the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv following government approval of his appointment on February 16.

He succeeded Herzi Halevi, who resigned in January after admitting his failure to defend Israelis during the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023.

Zamir, a former Director General of the Defence Ministry, joined the military in 1985 and became a tank commander the following year. He later served as Commander of the Southern Command and as Deputy Chief of Staff.

During the ceremony, Zamir’s wife, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Defence Minister Israel Katz, pinned new ranks on Zamir’s shoulders.

Netanyahu said Zamir’s main mission is to achieve the goal of “absolute victory” over Hamas. “We are in the midst of a prolonged campaign,” Netanyahu said. “As I promised, we have changed the face of the Middle East, and more is yet to come.”

Netanyahu said Zamir was part of a policy shift aimed at increasing domestic ammunition production to reduce reliance on imports. Several countries, including Israel’s close ally, the United States, have previously imposed restrictions on certain types of ammunition, including heavy bombs, due to the high civilian death toll caused by Israeli bombardments in Gaza.

Zamir takes office at a sensitive time, as the future of a fragile ceasefire with Hamas, which took effect on January 19, remains uncertain, while violence escalates amid an ongoing large-scale military campaign in the northern occupied West Bank and rising tensions with Iran, which Israel considers its arch-foe, Xinhua news agency reported.

“I am aware of the heavy responsibility placed upon me,” Zamir said during the ceremony. Delivering a hawkish speech, he said Israel has been engaged in a “war of existence” and vowed “to strike with tremendous force at anyone who seeks to harm the State of Israel and its citizens.”

He described Israel’s survival as requiring a constant struggle in “a hostile environment” in the Middle East. “Israel faces a constant, fundamental existential threat. Surrounded by ruthless enemies who seek our destruction, we must continue to strengthen and fortify the ‘iron wall,'” he said, calling for increased military reinforcement and a higher defence budget.