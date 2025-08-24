ISRO completes first air-drop test for Gaganyaan parachute system

The Gaganyaan project aims to demonstrate India's capability to send humans into space and safely return them to Earth.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 24th August 2025 5:04 pm IST
ISRO successfully accomplishes first Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-01) for end to end demonstration of parachute based deceleration system for Gaganyaan missions. (@isro/X via PTI Photo)
Bengaluru: ISRO on Sunday successfully carried out the first Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-01) to validate the parachute-based deceleration system for the upcoming Gaganyaan mission.

An ISRO official told PTI that the end-to-end demonstration was conducted near Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

The exercise was jointly executed by ISRO, the Indian Air Force, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard.

The Gaganyaan project aims to demonstrate India’s capability to send humans into space and safely return them to Earth. Planned as the country’s first human spaceflight programme, it will also involve precursor unmanned missions to test systems critical for crew safety.

The parachute-based deceleration mechanism is a key component to ensure the safe recovery of the crew module during re-entry and landing.

