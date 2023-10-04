ISRO conducts satellite image-based studies of South Lhonak lake in Sikkim

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th October 2023 11:30 pm IST
South Lhonak lake in Sikkim
South Lhonak lake in Sikkim- PTI

Bengaluru: The National Remote Sensing Centre, one of the ISRO centres, has conducted a satellite-based study on the outburst of the South Lhonak lake in Sikkim by obtaining temporal satellite images (before & after) over the water body.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

“It is observed that Lake is Burst and about 105 hectares area has been drained out (28 September 2023 image versus 04 October 2023) which might have created a flash flood downstream,” an ISRO statement said on Wednesday.

Also Read
8 dead, 69 missing as flash flood wreaks havoc in Sikkim; Modi dials CM

The space agency said it will continue monitoring the lake further using the satellite data.

MS Education Academy

At least eight people died and 69 others, including 22 army personnel, went missing today after a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake triggered a flash flood in the Teesta River basin, officials said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th October 2023 11:30 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button