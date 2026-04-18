ISRO plans to send Indian to Moon by 2040, Gaganyaan mission likely in 2027

He also said that the Gaganyaan mission, India's first human space venture, is expected to be launched in 2027.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 18th April 2026 6:48 pm IST|   Updated: 18th April 2026 6:50 pm IST
Indian scientist holding framed ISRO-related artwork at event.
ISRO Chairman V Narayanan

Hyderabad: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V Narayanan said on Saturday, April 18, that they plan to send a human to the moon by 2040.

“If we make it happen by 2040, we will be on par with any other space-faring nation in terms of launcher technology, satellite technology, application area, and human space flight program. And we are working towards the Viksit Bharat-2024,” he said.

He also said that the Gaganyaan mission, India’s first human space venture, is expected to be launched in 2027.

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Talking to reporters after the inaugural session of the International Conference on Spacecraft Mission Operations, he said, “Three uncrewed missions are scheduled before the Gaganyaan mission. But right now, we are also working on a G20 satellite for G-20 countries, India is taking the lead role, and we are going to have the launch by the 2027 timeframe.”

The ISRO chief said a lot of commercial missions were carried out, including 433 satellites of 34 countries, and the heaviest satellite lifted from India was again a commercial satellite. He further said India is the first country to succeed in placing 104 satellites, more than 100 satellites using a single rocket without any collision.

Underlining the importance of Spacecraft Mission Operations, Narayanan said, “Mission operation is an important activity in any space mission. The launch vehicle has to work for hardly 20-25 minutes. This mission operation activity has to continue for a long time. When we talk about a communication satellite with a 15-year operation, continuously, this operation has to be done.”

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He also cited the example of the Mars Orbiter mission. “For example, our Mars Orbiter mission, almost 300 days, this operation had to be done to make the mission successful,” he said. Narayanan highlighted that in human spaceflight missions, too, the mission operations are very critical, like any other important mission.

ISRO is in the process of making a 2.2 m diameter with 100 mm thickness titanium vessel for Samudrayaan, a project for the Deep Ocean Mission.

(With inputs from agencies)

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 18th April 2026 6:48 pm IST|   Updated: 18th April 2026 6:50 pm IST

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