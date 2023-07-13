ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 Lunar Mission

Sriharikota: The Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 vehicle with Chandrayaan-3 at the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) commenced the 26-hour countdown for the launch at 1.05 pm on Thursday, July 13, 2023. (PTI Photo) Sriharikota: The Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 vehicle with Chandrayaan-3 at the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) commenced the 26-hour countdown for the launch at 1.05 pm on Thursday, July 13, 2023. (PTI Photo) Sriharikota: The Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 vehicle with Chandrayaan-3 at the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) commenced the 26-hour countdown for the launch at 1.05 pm on Thursday, July 13, 2023. (PTI Photo) Sriharikota: The Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 vehicle with Chandrayaan-3 at the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) commenced the 26-hour countdown for the launch at 1.05 pm on Thursday, July 13, 2023. (PTI Photo)