Issue smart ration cards instead of digital family cards: ASEEM to Telangana CM

Hyderabad: The association for socio economic empowerment of the marginalised (ASEEM) has urged Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy to reconsider the state government’s decision to implement a “Digital Family Card,” and instead focus on issuing “Smart Ration Cards.” The association claims ration cards carry legal value and are associated with citizen welfare.

In a letter addressed to the chief minister, social activist and honorary secretary of ASEEM SQ Masood stated that for decades ration cards have been a reliable document for delivering various welfare benefits, and has all the essential information that enabled government agencies to identify potential beneficiaries accurately.

Reminding that both the state and the central governments have already conducted a de-duplication process to ensure the authenticity of the existing ration card holders, ASSEM stated that the ration cards with their unique numbers, have already been linked to various databases at the state and the central government levels.

ASEEM pointed out that during the previous BRS rule, no permanent “supply cards” or “ration cards” were issued, leaving the beneficiaries to rely on an online printed database to claim their entitlements at fair-price shops every month.

“There is a growing distress among the people due to the lack of ration cards, and prompt action in this regard will greatly alleviate their concerns,” the letter stated.