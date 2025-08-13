IT employees advised WFH amid heavy rain alert in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Cyberabad traffic police have issued an advisory asking all IT companies and organisations operating in the Cyberabad area to follow the Work from Home (WFH) mode on Thursday, August 14.

The advisory has been issued considering the forecast for heavy to very heavy rainfall and to minimise travel-related risks, reduce pressure on road infrastructure, while ensuring smooth functioning of essential services during the adverse weather conditions.

Water board, electricity officials on alert

Due to the incessant rains in the city, officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) and Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana have been put on high alert.

Leaves have been cancelled for the staff, and they have been instructed to be available round the clock.

Helpline numbers for power supply emergencies

The electricity department has allocated approximately 200 officers and staff to monitor power supply in government hospitals within the company’s jurisdiction, while Operations and Management staff have been instructed to be available 24 hours a day.

The electricity department stated in a press release that 213 Fuse of Call Offices (FOCs) are available in the Greater Hyderabad area, equipped with modern, GPS-enabled Autos. In addition to this, 167 Emergency Response Team (ERT) vehicles are also available to tackle emergencies within the company’s jurisdiction.

Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Faruqui visited the Hussain Sagar sub-station and inspected the ERT vehicles and the equipment in the FOC autos. He also instructed officials to be more vigilant in areas where floodwater could enter apartment cellars and touch the panel boards with electric meters.

In the event of any emergencies related to power supply, people are advised to contact the numbers printed on the bottom of their electricity bill, or call 1912 or contact the local FOC.

People can also reach out to the Special Control Room numbers listed below:

GHMC circles:

Hyderabad Central – 8712469862

Hyderabad South – 8712470596

Secunderabad – 8712470535

Banjara Hills – 8712468948

Cyber City – 8712469534

Rajendra Nagar – 8712470075

Saroor Nagar – 8712472315

Habsiguda – 8712471466

Medchal – 8712472559

Rural Circles:

Nalgonda – 8712469138

Yadadri – 8712471768

Suryapet – 8712472773

Mahabubnagar – 8712472127

Wanaparthy – 8712471758

Nagarkurnool – 8712470915

Gadwal – 8712471713

Medak – 8712473356

Sangareddy – 8712473116

Siddipet – 8712471037

Vikarabad – 8712469795

Narayanpet – 8712470307

Precautions taken by the Water Board

Water Board Managing Director Ashok Reddy instructed officials to avoid sewer overflow problems in the wake of the rains. He also asked them to monitor the 141 water-logging hotspots identified by GHMC and HYDRAA and to immediately take up desilting work if any manholes overflow.

He also stressed checking the quality of the drinking water supplied and asked officials to take precautions to help prevent contamination. He also asked for chlorine tablets to be distributed in every household while creating awareness of their use.

The MD stated that safety grilles have already been installed for deep manholes to prevent accidents, and officials have been asked to regularly reconstruct damaged manholes and covers.

He also asked for special monitoring of Motor Control Centre (MCC) complaints, especially those about rainwater mixing with the sewer. He also instructed officials to adjust alum use according to need and make sure that a good quality is maintained at the Water Treatment Plant (WTP) before it is supplied to the public.

The MD also asked to constantly monitor the situation at Osman Sagar, Himayat Sagar and Singur reservoirs and, in case of flooding, promptly alert people in downstream areas.

He has also urged people not to open manhole covers under any circumstances, warning that it counts as an offence under Section 74 of the Water Board Act. People found violating the order will be liable for criminal proceedings.

People have been advised to contact 155313 to report cases of waterlogging or damaged manhole covers.