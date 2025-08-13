Rains in Telangana: Officials authorised to use funds instantly for flood relief

Hyderabad: With heavy rains expected in some of Telangana’s districts in the next 24 hours, irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday, August 13, authorised department engineers to bypass red tape and use funds instantly for flood-related works. He also instructed top officials to remain physically present at their assigned project sites for the next 72 hours in anticipation of any situation that could arise due to rains.

At a high-level meeting with officials, the Telangana irrigation minister also asked all department officers in Telangana to stay at their stations, maintain round-the-clock vigil at dams, reservoirs, canals, and tanks, and act immediately to prevent breaches as the state braces for days of heavy to very heavy rain in the coming few days.

The meeting followed Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s review with district collectors a day earlier after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a prolonged spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next three to four days in the state.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Khammam, Medak, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Mulugu, Sangareddy, Suryapet, Vikarabad, and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri districts were likely to receive very heavy rain in the next 24 hours, while many other parts of Telangana could experience heavy rainfall over the next 72 hours.

“No officer is to leave station or apply for leave during this critical period. From the smallest village-level structure to the largest dam site, every location must be watched closely. If you sense any danger or believe a situation is getting out of control, inform your district collector, your Chief Engineer, and the Irrigation Secretary immediately,” he told officials according to a press release from his office.

The Telangana irrigation minister also directed that all major and medium projects, canals, embankments, lakes, and especially tanks, be monitored without interruption, with special attention to those already full. Officials have been also ordered to prevent damage or losses in case of any breach that is detected.

“Irrigation officials were told to work in coordination with the Revenue and Police Departments to patrol dam sites and vulnerable areas. Special watch must be maintained for signs of overflow, seepage, or structural distress. To avoid delays in emergency response, Uttam Kumar Reddy authorised officials to utilise available financial resources immediately as given in GO 45 for flood protection works,” added the release.

In view of the impending rains in Telangana, Uttam Kumar also emphasised that all top engineers should remain physically present at the project sites they are responsible for to ensure quick decision-making and coordination with district authorities.