‘It is in the hands of Allah’: Sania Mirza about anxiety

Hyderabad: Celebrities, including actors and actresses, often speak out about mental health including anxiety and share awareness posts emphasizing the importance of understanding and supporting those dealing with mental health issues.

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who has been facing a challenging phase in her personal life, recently shared a motivating message regarding anxiety on her Instagram stories. For the unversed, Sania parted ways with her ex-husband and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, who is now married to Lollywood actress Sana Javed.

Taking to Instagram, Sania offered words of encouragement in a post that read, “And do not carry the Anxiety for the future because it is in the hands of Allah.”

Amidst the news of her divorce from Shoaib Malik earlier this year, Sania Mirza’s team and family released a statement addressing the matter. “Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!” the statement read.

Sania Mirza continues to inspire and uplift her fans with her strength and words of encouragement during this challenging time.