It is ‘The End’ for The Great Indian Kapil Show; season 2 update

Mumbai: Comedian Kapil Sharma, known for his wit and humor, is currently in the news for his ongoing show “The Great Indian Kapil Show” on Netflix. The chat and comedy show is a delightful blend of celebrity interviews, hilarious antics, and Kapil’s signature supporting cast. The first season is about to come to an end. Yes, you read that right!

The first season of “The Great Indian Kapil Show” consists of 13 episodes. So far, the show featured a star-studded lineup, including Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, actors Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, director Imtiaz Ali, and actor Aamir Khan.

Comedian Kiku Sharda shared that eight more episodes are lined up and will stream in the coming weeks, with the next one featuring Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

Kiku Sharda Confirms Season 2

Comedian Kiku Sharda, a familiar face on “The Great Indian Kapil Show,” spilled the beans about the show’s future. Fans were left wondering after Archana Puran Singh shared a glimpse of the show’s season wrap.

Temporary Wrap-Up

“We have done 13 episodes and the second season will come out soon. We have just wrapped up the first season. It was always meant to be like this. We have already planned the next season and it will come out soon. There won’t be a very huge gap,” Kiku told News18.

Archana Puran Singh shared a celebratory moment from the wrap-up party. A cake featured a group picture of Kapil Sharma, Archana, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur.