IT Minister pulls up WhatsApp for incorrect India map shown in tweeted video

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 31st December 2022 7:20 pm IST
MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Photo: ANI.

New Delhi: IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday asked WhatsApp to fix an incorrect map of India shown in a video tweeted by the messaging platform.

The Minister also made it clear that “all platforms that do business in India and/or want to continue to do business in India, must use correct maps”.

Also Read
WhatsApp working on feature to let users report status updates

“Dear @WhatsApp – Request that you pls fix the India map error asap”,” Chandrasekhar tweeted immediately after the Meta-owned messaging platform put out a New Year-related tweet showing a wrong map of India.

The video post by WhatsApp about a New Year eve livestream depicted the globe that showed an incorrect map of India with regard to Jammu and Kashmir.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button