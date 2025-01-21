IT raids on producer Dil Raju’s residence in Hyderabad

The reason for the IT raids is yet to be known.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 21st January 2025 9:51 am IST
IT raids on producer Dil Raju's residence in Hyderabad
Tollywood producer Dil Raju

Hyderabad: Teams of Income Tax (IT)officials raided producer Dil Raju’s residence in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills on Tuesday, January 21. Raju is also chairman of the Telangana Film Federation Development Corporation (TFFDC)

Dil Raju who’s real name is V Venkata Ramana is into multiple businesses; while the key business remains movie production and distribution, he has also forayed into real estate. According to reports, the IT teams raided the producer’s offices and the residences of his relatives too.

The reason for the IT raids is yet to be known.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence“ width=

(This a breaking story, further details will be updated)

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 21st January 2025 9:51 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button