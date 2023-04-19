IT Raids Sukumar, Mythri Movie Makers’ properties in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Income Tax Department has raided the homes and offices of director-producer Sukumar and production company Mythri Movie Makers in Hyderabad. According to the Gulte media outlet, teams of IT officials have been conducting extensive raids since the early hours of the morning in search of undisclosed assets and funds.

But this isn’t just any old tax investigation; it’s a high-stakes affair that has the entire industry on edge. Sukumar, best known for his hit films Rangasthalam and Arya, is also the founder of his own production company, Sukumar Writings. His most recent project, the highly anticipated Virupaksha starring Sai Dharam Tej, is set to hit theatres on April 21st.

Sukumar is also co-producing Pushpa 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the hit film Pushpa, with Mythri Movie Makers. Pushpa 2 has already created quite a stir among fans and critics alike, thanks to the presence of superstar Allu Arjun in the lead role.

As the investigation continues, industry insiders speculate on the possible consequences of these raids. What will IT officials discover? Will Sukumar’s upcoming film production schedules be impacted? Most importantly, what effect will it have on the careers and reputations of those involved?

One thing is certain this is not the end of the story. Stay tuned for more information on one of Tollywood‘s most sensational tax investigations.