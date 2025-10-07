IT raids uncover Rs 300 Cr Dal scam across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Hyderabad: The Income Tax department on Tuesday, October 7, conducted raids across 25 locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in connection with Rs 300 crore dal trade case.

The ongoing investigation was carried out in Hyderabad, Guntur, Vijayawada, Kurnool, and Visakhapatnam and other cities.

According to officials traders had failed to supply dal despite receiving payment on time under the Public Distribution System (PDS).They even found out the trading companies were engaged in large scale cash transactions during the previous AP government.

Upon further investigation the IT department has also found evidence of large cash transfers during the 2024 elections.

The raids were conducted at Visakhapatnam’s Hindustan traders and V care group in Kurnool who are among the few main accused.

The Income department has seized key documents related to the alleged irregularities and is further investigating.