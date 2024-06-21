It remains matter of utmost concern: New Delhi on Indians working in Russian military

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday virtually rebutted French journalist Sebastien Farcis’ claims that he was ‘forced to leave’ India.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Farcis’ application for renewal of his work permit is still under consideration.

“Farcis is an OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) card holder and under our regulations requires approval to carry out journalistic assignments,” Jaiswal said.

“He has re-applied for renewal of work permit in May 2024, and to the best of my knowledge, his case is under consideration. He has the right to make a decision in so far as his travel out of the country is concerned,” he added.

Farcis on Thursday claimed he was “forced to leave” India after the Union home ministry refused to renew his permit.

“After 13 years working as a correspondent in India, the authorities have denied me a permit to work as a journalist. I have thus been forced to leave the country,” he said on X.

Farcis was the South Asia correspondent for Radio France Internationale, Radio France, Liberation and the Swiss and Belgian public radios.

“On June 17, I was forced to leave India, a country where I had lived and worked as a journalist for 13 years, as a South Asia correspondent for Radio France Internationale, Radio France, Liberation and the Swiss and Belgian public radios,” Farcis said.

In February, French journalist Vanessa Dougnac left India after the government revoked her Overseas Citizen of India card.

Farcis said he had been working in India as a journalist since 2011 and had obtained all the necessary visas and accreditations.