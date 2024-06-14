It will be good if Yediyurappa appears for probe sooner: Karnataka Home Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Friday that an arrest warrant has been issued against former chief minister B. S. Yediyurappa, and opined that it would be good if the latter appears for investigation in connection with the POCSO case soon.

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said that Yediyurappa had claimed that he would appear before the investigating officers on July 17.

“An arrest warrant has been issued for Yediyurappa. He will be taken to the police station and questioned. Further legal action will be initiated against him by the police as per the law,” said Parameshwara.

Commenting on the BJP’s charge that the move by the Karnataka Police is vendetta politics, he claimed that “BJP has to say it as they cannot say anything else”.

When asked about the delay in the case, as the complaint was lodged four months ago, Parameshwara said that voice samples were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), and reports were awaited.

“As the accused is a prominent person and a VIP, everything was verified before taking action,” Parmeshwara claimed.

The arrest warrant was issued against Yediyurappa by the court on Thursday.

The High Court is likely to take up his bail petition on Friday. The court will also look into his petition to issue a stay on the investigation and quashing of the case.

A complaint was filed against Yediyurappa in March this year under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, in which a woman alleged harassment of her daughter when they went to the former CM’s residence to seek help.

The police had filed a writ petition to the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday, seeking Yediyurappa’s arrest in the case.

The victim’s brother had also filed a writ petition before the court seeking Yediyurappa’s arrest, claiming that the police did not take any action despite months having passed since the complaint was filed against the veteran leader.