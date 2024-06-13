Non-bailable warrant issued against Karnataka ex-CM Yediyurappa in POCSO case

A non-bailable arrest warrant has been issued by a Beglauru court against former Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader Yediyurappa in connection with a POCSO case registered against him.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), probing the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case against Yediyurappa, had earlier summoned him for questioning.

He, however, had sought time to appear before the investigation officer of the CID.

The BJP veteran, who is also a member of the party’s parliamentary board, is presently in Delhi, and he is likely to join the probe after he returns, sources close to him have said.

According to police, Yediyurappa has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act and Section 354 A (Sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl who alleged that he sexually assaulted her daughter during a meeting on February two this year.

The 54-year-old woman, who had leveled the charge against Yediyurappa, died at a private hospital here last month due to lung cancer.

The 81-year-old Yediyurappa has denied the charge and said he would fight the case legally.