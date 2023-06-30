Italian, Lebanese expats win in latest Emirates draw

Abu Dhabi: A United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Italian and Lebanese expatriate are among 11,928 individual sharing a total of Dirham 941,367 (Rs 2,10,41,845) in the latest Emirates Draw.

The winners Andrea Bellanti and Dr Ali Abdallah— bagged the mega prize after he matched five numbers from a pool of 42 balls of the winning sequence.

Bellanti was on holiday near Venice when he heard of his good fortune of Dirham 250,000 (Rs 55,87,904) in EASY6 games of Emirates Draw.

Bellanti was overjoyed when he discovered that he was only one number away from winning the grand prize of Dirham 100 million.

“It’s an incredible surprise and it makes my vacation a thousand times better,” he told Emirates Draw on Thursday.

Another winner, Dr Ali Abdallah, a Lebanese healthcare professional, won Dirham 75,000 (Rs 16,76,279) in the Fast5 raffle on June 24.

Abdallah expressed his gratitude for the win.

The Emirates Draw is celebrating Eid Al Adha by holding a special draw this weekend.

Anyone who plays any of their three regular draws will automatically be entered into a special draw — where 18 lucky winners will get a holiday for themselves and their families.

People can participate in the Emirates draw by buying pencils —prices start at Dirham 15 (Rs 335)— with the money raised going towards growing coral reefs.

After registering online, players can choose their numbers or let the system choose them at random.

The Emirates Easy6 draw takes place on Friday, Fast5 on Saturday and Mega7 – home to the Dh100m grand prize – on Sunday. Each draw will be held at 9 pm.