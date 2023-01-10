Italian PM reaffirms commitment to EU recovery plan

Rome: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed the challenges of economic growth and European migration policy here.

Meloni reaffirmed Italy’s commitment to the European Union’s (EU) National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NPRR), which provides the country with around 200 billion euros ($215 billion) in grants and low-interest loans as long as it follows through with a series of reforms to make its economy stronger and more sustainable, reports Xinhua news agency.

Taking to Twitter, Von der Leyen said that issues discussed during the meeting on Monday were “keep supporting Ukraine; ensure secure and affordable energy; boost the competitiveness of EU industry; make progress on Migration Pact” and the rollout of the NPRR.

The top EU official is holding a series of bilateral discussions with leaders of the 27-member bloc ahead of the February 9-10 meeting of the European Council, scheduled specifically to discuss European economic growth and migration.

It comes as the bloc faces challenges ranging from high inflation and slow economic growth sparked by the war in Ukraine, to divisions between countries on policies including energy and migration.