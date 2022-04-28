It’s a fan girl moment for Mouni Roy

The 'Gold' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a lovely photo from Amsterdam, where they have gone for a brand shoot

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 28th April 2022 11:30 am IST
It's a fan girl moment for Mouni Roy
Hrithik Roshan and Mouni Roy (Instagram)

Mumbai: There might not be a single Bollywood actor who doesn’t adore Hrithik Roshan, and this time it’s Mouni Roy who’s fawning over him in a new social media post she uploaded on Wednesday.

The ‘Gold’ actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a lovely photo from Amsterdam, where they have gone for a brand shoot.

In the picture, the duo could be seen standing beside each other as Hrithik held up a victory sign. Mouni captioned the post, “From an amazing shoot day with this wonderful human.”

MS Education Academy

Both of them were dressed in black and looked really wonderful as they posed against the beautiful European city backdrop. They exuded fantastic chemistry together.

Fire and heart emoticons flooded the comment section, including actor Aashka Goradia, who commented with fire emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni will be seen in the upcoming multi starrer movie ‘Brahmastra’ which will be released on September 9 and Hrithik’s ‘Vikram Vedha’ will be hitting the silver screen on September 30.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button