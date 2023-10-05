It’s confirmed! Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth are in relationship

Mumbai: Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have finally made their relationship official by attending a recent fashion show together. The couple, who have been dating for a year, confirmed that they are dating by posing for paparazzi.

When the Telugu film “Maha Samudram” was being filmed, rumours about their relationship first surfaced online. After that film, these lovebirds were spotted together several times. It is reported that they have been dating since last year.

Adding fuel to the rumours of their relationship, the duo showed up on the red carpet together at a recent fashion event. They were also seen posing for photographs together.

At the event, Aditi Rao Hydari was stunning in a white corset top with a train and black trousers. She added to her stunning appearance with an open hairstyle and sparkling diamond choker necklace.

On the other hand, Siddharth wore an all-blue dress with a pair of brown formal shoes, and he looked sharp as usual.

The duo have been appearing at social gatherings like weddings and audio launches, as well as on picnics, salon visits, and other public occasions together since their dating rumours surfaced. Despite giving hints that they are dating each other, fans are still waiting for an official announcement on social media.

Aditi Rao Hydari recently made an appearance in the web series ‘Jubilee’ and is now shooting for the English film ‘Lioness’. Sid, on the other hand, has Chithha and Takkar.