It’s not Women’s Reservation Bill but a bill to befool women: AAP’s Atishi

According to the bill, the reservation will come into effect after a delimitation exercise is undertaken and will continue for 15 years. Seats reserved for women will be rotated after each delimitation exercise.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th September 2023 3:57 pm IST
Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi (File Photo)

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Tuesday alleged that the Women’s Reservation Bill is a bill to befool women ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The government on Tuesday introduced a constitutional amendment bill to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women, reviving a bill pending for 27 years for want of consensus among parties.

Also Read
‘No quota for Muslim, OBC women’: AIMIM against Women’s Reservation Bill

Addressing a press conference, Atishi alleged that the BJP is not interested in the wellbeing and welfare of women. “A closer reading of the provisions of the bill shows that it is ‘Mahila Bewakoof Banao’ bill,” she said.

MS Education Academy

According to the bill, the reservation will come into effect after a delimitation exercise is undertaken and will continue for 15 years. Seats reserved for women will be rotated after each delimitation exercise.

“Why have the provisions of delimitation and census been included? This means that women reservation won’t be implemented ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. We demand that the provisions of delimitation and census be done way with and the women’s reservation be implemented for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” said Atishi, a minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th September 2023 3:57 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button