It’s official: Allu Arjun and Atlee join hands for AA22xA6

Hyderabad: On his birthday, Allu Arjun made a big announcement – he is working on a new movie with director Atlee. The film is currently called AA22xA6 and will be their first movie together. Fans are super excited already!

The movie is being made by Sun Pictures and promises to be one of the biggest films ever. After the huge success of Pushpa 2 and Jawan, both Allu Arjun and Atlee are ready to make something amazing. A special video was shared showing them visiting famous VFX studios in the U.S. to plan the visual effects.

Magic with mass & a world beyond imagination! #AA22



Teaming up with @Atlee_dir garu for something truly spectacular with the unparalleled support of @sunpictures pic.twitter.com/mTK01BVpfE — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 8, 2025

In the video, Allu Arjun is seen doing a 3D body scan. This hints that he might be playing a superhero or a fantasy character. Even Hollywood experts said the script is very unique and exciting.

Movie Budget

The film will be made with a massive budget of Rs. 800 crore. Out of this, Rs. 200 crore is for shooting and Rs. 250 crore for VFX (special effects). Allu Arjun will earn Rs. 175 crore and a 15% share of the profits. Atlee will be paid Rs. 100 crore to direct.

The movie will begin shooting in August 2025. The rest of the cast will be announced soon. Sai Abhyankar will make his music debut with this film.