It’s official! Not June 22, Bigg Boss OTT 3 is starting on…

Bigg Boss OTT 3 makers unveiled the face of new host Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 6th June 2024 1:48 pm IST
It's official! Not June 22, Bigg Boss OTT 3 is starting on...
Bigg Boss OTT 3 host Anil Kapoor (Instagram)

Mumbai: And the wait is finally over! One of the most-awaited reality shows, Bigg Boss OTT 3, is all set to arrive on June 21, as per the latest update by makers. Taking to Jio Cinema’s official Instagram page, BB OTT 3 makers finally unveiled the host Anil Kapoor’s face and also shared the premiere date.

“Presenting ‘Anil Kapoor’ as the new host for Bigg Boss OTT 3!!! From reigning on the big screen to now ruling the Bigg Boss house, Anil Kapoor is kuch extra khaas! Witness his magic in #BiggBossOTT3 starting 21 June, exclusively on JioCinema Premium,” the official post’s caption read.

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Subscribers to Play a Key Role

Exciting news for Bigg Boss fans! According to a recent tweet by BiggBoss_Tak, subscribers of the OTT platform Jio Cinema Premium will play a major role in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

MS Education Academy

When the show launches, each contestant will need approval from a maximum number of subscribers to get the green flag for entry into the house. This new twist means that fans will have a direct influence on who gets to participate in the show.

This intriguing development is sure to add a fresh dynamic to the series. Stay tuned for more updates as the show gets started!

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 6th June 2024 1:48 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button