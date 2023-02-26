‘It’s political language’, says Udit Raj on Congress slogan ‘Modi teri kabar khudegi’

Raipur: Congress leader Udit Raj on Saturday defended the “Modi teri kabar khudegi” (Modi, your grave would be dug) slogan by his fellow party leaders at the Delhi airport and called it “political language”.

The Congress said it was a “rajnaitik kabar (political grave)” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi they were referring to.

Notably, Congress leaders allegedly raised “Modi teri kabar khudegi” slogan after party leader Pawan Khera was stopped from boarding a flight to Chhattisgarh’s Raipur at the Delhi airport on Thursday.

“It’s a political language. When PM Modi speaks of ‘Congress-Mukt Bharat’, does he mean he wants to kill Congress or deregister it?…If the country has to be healthy, it’s essential that ‘rajnaitik kabar’ of PM Narendra Modi be dug…,” he said on Congress’ slogan ‘Modi teri kabar khudegi’.

Earlier on Friday, coming down heavily on Congress for raising the slogan ‘Modi teri kabar khudegi’, PM Modi said that the country and people are saying “Modi Tera Kamal Khilega” (Modi, your lotus will bloom).

Retorting to the Congress’ remarks, the Prime Minister said that the country will give a “befitting reply” to the people with offensive thinking and language.

“I can see BJP all around in Meghalaya. Be it hills or plains, village or town, I can see the lotus blooming. Those who have been rejected by the country, who the country is no more ready to accept, are now chanting ‘Modi teri kabar khudegi’. But the country is saying ‘Modi tera kamal khilega’,” PM Modi said while addressing an election rally here on Friday.

PM Modi went on saying, “The people of the country will give a befitting reply to the people having such offensive thinking and language. The people of Meghalaya and Nagaland will also give a reply.”