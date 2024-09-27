It’s ‘Rooh Baba vs Manjulika’ in Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

Mumbai: The makers of the highly anticipated movie “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” starring Kartik Aaryan, have excited fans by unveiling the teaser of this epic horror adventure.

Released on Friday, the teaser offers a thrilling glimpse into the film’s captivating storyline and spine-chilling moments, promising an exhilarating experience for audiences.

The one minute 46 seconds teaser begins with a captivating visual of a throne, accompanied by Kartik’s voiceover asking, “Kya laga kahaani khatam ho gayi? Darwaaze toh bandh hote hi hain taaki ek din phir se khul sake.” In the backdrop, we can hear the track ‘Ami Je Tomar’.

The video then features Vidya Balan’s iconic character, ‘Manjulika’, effortlessly lifting the throne with one hand, before Kartik makes his entrance in the ‘Rooh Baba’ avatar. He says, “Bewakoof hai duniya jo bhooton se darti hai”.

The clip showcases Vidya in a striking black saree, her hair flowing dramatically as she exclaims, “Ye mera singhasan hai” (This is my throne). Her powerful presence and commanding delivery elevate the intensity of the moment, leaving viewers captivated by her fierce portrayal of Manjulika.

The teaser features actress Triptii Dimri as Kartik’s love interest. The clip also shows characters of Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Ashwini Kalsekar. The video ends with Kartik’s dialogue: “Ek number ki daayan hai wo… bhootni, chudail, vampire khoon dekhte hi aa jati hai”.

Kartik, who shared the teaser on his social media account, captioned the post as: “Kya laga kahaani khatam ho gayi!! Rooh Baba vs Manjulika…iss Diwali… Teaser out now!! the epic horror adventure begins this Diwali #BhoolBhulaiyaa3”.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ marks the new chapter in the horror-comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ which originally starred Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. The film is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film ‘Manichitrathazhu’ directed by Fazil, the father of Malayalam superstar Fahadh Fazil.

Kartik took the baton from Akshay in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, and essayed the role of Rooh Baba. While in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ Kartik romanced Kiara Advani’s character on-screen, in the third instalment, he will be seen starring opposite ‘Animal’ star Triptii. The film also stars Madhuri Dixit.

Produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ is set to release during Diwali. The film is set to clash at the box-office with ‘Singham Again’ which belongs to the cop universe of Rohit Shetty.