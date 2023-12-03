It’s time to fulfil aspirations of martyrs, says Revanth Reddy

TPCC president paid tributes to Srikanth Chary, who was among the first to set himself ablaze demanding statehood to Telangana. Chary, a student of pharmacology from Nalgonda district, succumbed to his burn injuries on December 3, 2009.

Published: 3rd December 2023 12:28 pm IST
Revanth Reddy
Revanth Reddy (ANI Photo)

Hyderabad: With the Congress racing ahead to wrest power from BRS in Telangana on Sunday, state party chief A. Revanth Reddy said the time has come to fulfill the aspirations of martyrs and four crore people in the state.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president paid tribute to Srikanth Chary, who was among the first to set himself ablaze, demanding statehood for Telangana.

Chary, a student of pharmacology from Nalgonda district, succumbed to his burn injuries on December 3, 2009.

Revanth Reddy, a front-runner for the post of Chief Minister, took to X to pay tribute to Chary, saying that he kept the Telangana aspirations sky-high.

“Kudos to the immortals who kept Telangana’s aspirations high in the sky… The time has come to fulfill the aspirations of the immortals and the aspirations of four crore people.”

After polling concluded on November 30, Revanth Reddy recalled that it was on this day that Chary set himself ablaze, and he succumbed on December 3.

The Congress leader had predicted that the party would come to power to fulfill the aspirations of the martyrs.

Chary’s self-immolation had triggered massive protests for the bifurcation of Telangana from Andhra Pradesh.

On December 9, 2009, the then UPA government at the center announced that the process for the formation of Telangana state would be initiated.

Revanth Reddy has already said that the Congress Chief Minister will take the oath on December 9, which is also the birthday of former party president Sonia Gandhi.

